Can you eat watermelon if you have high blood sugar?_Guangming.com

Summer is here and it’s time to enjoy watermelon. But diabetics dare not eat watermelon because of high blood sugar. There are also some people who are afraid of getting fat. They think that watermelon has high sugar content and high glycemic value, so they have a lot of concerns about watermelon. Can people with high blood sugar eat watermelon? Is watermelon really high in sugar? Let me tell you about science today.

Can people with high blood sugar eat watermelon?

Let’s first analyze the sugar content and blood sugar impact of watermelon.

1. Watermelon is a low-sugar fruit

The sugar content of watermelon is about 4%-7%, mainly glucose, sucrose and fructose. This is in line with the basic principle of diabetics eating low-sugar fruits.

2. The glycemic index (GI value) of watermelon is actually not high

The glycemic index (GI value) of watermelon is 72, which belongs to the fruit with medium to high GI value.

GI is an indicator that measures the blood sugar response to food after eating. When high GI food enters the gastrointestinal tract, it is digested quickly and absorbed thoroughly, causing glucose to quickly enter the blood, which in turn causes blood sugar to rise. Therefore, under normal circumstances, we do not recommend diabetics to eat high GI fruits.

3. The glycemic load (GL value) of watermelon is low

Just looking at the sugar content and GI value of watermelon cannot determine whether diabetics are suitable for eating watermelon, and further understanding of the glycemic load (GL value) of watermelon is needed. Glycemic load reflects the level of glucose in the blood and the amount of insulin required after eating food.

Simply put, the GI value is to determine the speed at which blood sugar rises after eating a food, while the GL value is to determine the final impact on blood sugar levels after eating a food. GL ≥ 20 is high GL food, 10 < GL < 20 is medium GL food, GL ≤ 10 is low GL food. The GL value of watermelon is 9.9, which belongs to low GL value food.

Therefore, people with diabetes can eat watermelon without too much worry.

Pay attention to these 6 points when eating watermelon

Although diabetics combine their own blood sugar levels, watermelon can be eaten. However, diabetics should pay attention to the following 6 points when eating watermelon:

1. Don’t eat too much watermelon. The recommended consumption of watermelon for diabetics is about 2 taels.

2. Watermelon should be eaten between meals, around 10 am and 4 pm.

3. After eating watermelon or other fruits, you need to reduce the amount of staple food.

To reduce the amount of staple food, you can consider the method of equal sugar content. For example, 100 grams (2 taels) of watermelon contains about 12 grams of sugar, and 50 grams (1 taels) of rice contains about 13 grams of carbohydrates. Therefore, after eating 2 taels of watermelon, you need to eat less 1 tael of rice.

4. When blood sugar is unstable, it is not suitable to eat watermelon.

5. When the real-time blood sugar level is high, it is not advisable to eat watermelon. If the postprandial blood sugar is higher than 11.1mmol/L, do not eat watermelon for the time being.

6. The sugar content in the center of the watermelon is higher than that in the edge. Diabetics can choose the watermelon near the rind.

Text/Dr. Ma Health Group Ma Guansheng Dr. Guo Xiaohui

[

责编：沈甜 ]