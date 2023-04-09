Resident Mitrović Ćana recalled an unpleasant situation when she stopped to fill up fuel after a performance, and then found herself in an unpleasant situation when she was told that the banknotes were counterfeit.

One of the most popular singers at folk festivals in the entire region is Stanojka Mitrović Ćana, known for the craziest attacks on stalls. Ćana came to the festivities in both a hammer and an old-timer, she even said that at one performance she was supposed to land by helicopter, but they didn’t get permission then, but the wedding, when she appeared in a truck, is something that is still recounted to this day.

Videos of her arrivals at parties often become viral on the networks, and she was one of the first to take the title “queen of tipping”. The singer has now broken the myth of tipping in the show “Sceniranje” on Kurir TV, but she also touched on an unpleasant situation when her manager arranged a performance for her, and then refused to go with her to that performance, which was not the case. The organizers of the celebration did not want to pay her the entire fee, so when they paid her a third of the contracted price, half of the bills were fake.

“Singers and musicians like to brag. There are moments when weddings and celebrations are loud, and there are moments when nothing happens. Certainly those figures that are being talked about – 50,000 euros in tips and such crazy figures, there is nothing to it. People mostly watch those videos on the internet where you can see money flying in all directions, but it’s not a tip. When we arrange a performance, we say what the price is, and then we agree that we won’t get that figure in an envelope, but through fun and a tip. When the boss starts giving money, then the other guests start too, and usually the amount is accumulated as much as the gig was contracted for and beyond that, but if it’s all tips, it’s not. And I also experienced receiving fake banknotes”, said Ćana and continued:

“At a party scheduled by my manager at the time, that’s why I don’t have him now, I go and he says everything is agreed, everything is settled, just go an hour early. I go, as soon as I entered I felt that there would be problems. No one to help you greetings, greetings. The festivities begin, everyone is happy and satisfied, everything is over and the moment of payment is coming. I ask whom I should turn to for the payment, they tell me that the groom’s sister will handle it. I’m waiting for my sister, she comes, says everything was great, you raised the atmosphere, but I can’t pay the agreed figure because you didn’t sing for the entire six hours your manager said you would sing. I was in shock because a gig is never done for six hours but less, because then what will the other colleagues who are there do, but I was so nervous that I told her, let’s just part ways, you don’t even have to pay me, just I’m leaving. She gave me that money as much as she thought was needed, then there were also those German marks. She also paid me 200 convertible marks in those marks. I’ll go and stop at the pump to fill up with fuel, otherwise I drive alone. I fill up the fuel, give the 100 convertible marks, the worker just comes back and says do you have another bill, I’m confused, but come on, I’ll give you the other 100. When in the next moment two security men and a man I knew came by and said to me: ‘Cano, are you going to deal with these things?’confused, I ask what it is about, Frn says my bills are fake. I can’t describe that shock and shame to you.”

