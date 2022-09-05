Home /ilpiccolo/italia-mondo Canada, 10 dead stabbed north of Ottawa: two men hunted
Canada, 10 dead stabbed north of Ottawa: two men hunted

Canada, 10 dead stabbed north of Ottawa: two men hunted

TORONTO. Massacre in Canada, in an area north of Ottawa: Police are hunting down two suspects after a series of stabbings in which 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured. The attack was launched in 13 areas of the villages of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, in the Saskatchewan region. The alert has been extended to Alberta and Manitoba. From the first indications it seems that the victims were chosen at random.

The alert went off at 7am and two suspects were identified by police who gave their names, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, and released photos explaining that they could be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue. The searches started in the nearby town of Regina where police are busy ahead of a sold out Canadian football game between Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

