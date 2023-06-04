Canada, 4 children dead and a man missing in a fishing accident: a sudden tide overwhelmed them

OTTAWA. A fishing trip ended in tragedy on Saturday with the death of four children in a village in northeastern Québec. The provincial police said they were still looking for a missing 30-year-old man, who was part of the fishing group and who is untraceable. The bodies of the four children – all minors over the age of 10 – were found on the riverbank hours after authorities received an emergency call about a group swept away by the tide near Portneuf-sur-Mer, about 550 kilometers northeast of Montreal. They were part of a group of 11 who were fishing for capelin close to shore: they were taken by surprise by the rising tide.

Divers from the Quebec Provincial Police and members of the Canadian Forces participated in the search for the missing adult. Mayor Jean-Maurice Tremblay said on Saturday he did not know more about the victims and whether they were from Portneuf-sur-Mer, a community of about 600 people. “Everyone is shocked by what happened, because this type of event is the first time it has occurred,” said Tremblay in French.

The capelin – a silvery fish – is a forage species consumed by many marine animals. Mayor Tremblay says fishing for this fish is a popular activity in that part of Québec’s north coast. It is practiced on the banks of the river using measuring cups rather than lines.

Capelin are often caught at night, so people build a fire on shore and wait. Tremblay said the sandbar the victims were fishing on is accessible by all-terrain vehicles.

A 911 call came in around 2 a.m. Six people were rescued from the water but five others were reported missing: the four victims and the missing man. The bodies of the four children were transported to a nearby clinic, where a doctor confirmed their deaths. Police investigators and forensic teams have been dispatched to investigate the incident.