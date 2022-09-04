“Hello monkey women, black women who ask for more than you are entitled to and Maghrebi.” This is the object that the journalist Erica Ifill found in her work email on the morning of 23 August. In addition to insulting her, her origins, ancestors and the positions she took – wrong regardless of how black – Lisa LaFlamme, a moderate and progressive journalist who came under attack by these people, is also offended.

No longer isolated cases but a phenomenon that is becoming increasingly worrying. Online abuse of female journalists is an increasingly solid part of social media and especially in Canada. In 2022, the campaigns organized by groups of trolls that target media professionals on the internet, especially if they are African American or belonging to another ethnic group, rose to thirteen. In August, journalists Erica Ifill and Saba Eitizaz received threatening emails, at the end of a year, the one between 2021 and 2022, in which journalists’ mailboxes had been heavily desecrated.

“Monkeypox in the Islamic community” is the subject of the e-mail received from Saba Eitizaz. The text: “When the fuck are you gonna shut your big black mouth?” Saba had to flee Pakistan precisely because of threats like this. “I always get the usual messages every Friday so I can think about it over the weekend. What would you call a systemic and targeted hate campaign? And when will we stop talking and take action against those who threaten journalists with impunity? ». The same thing has been wondering for some time Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ), the coalition for women in journalism, which since 2017 has been monitoring the situation of women in the world of information, waging battles for better social justice.

Canada, in the monitoring done by the CFWIJ, is in third place in the nightmare ranking of abuses, online but not only, against journalists. With 7% of the world total, the North American country is behind Turkey (68%) and Russia (14.5%) in this ranking. Feeding the keyboard haters, as reported by the Coalition, in 2021, was also a well-known Canadian politician, Maxime Bernier, unhappy with how the media were covering his election campaign. They had described Bernier’s party as crammed with white supremacists and he ordered his followers to let ‘those idiots journalists know what you think of their defamatory work. Make it dirty ». Journalists, but especially journalists, received insults and threats for days until it was Twitter that blocked Bernier and demanded that the tweet be removed. Christy Somos, a reporter for The Hill Times, published the abuses suffered by email, directly calling the leader of the People’s Party of Canada into question.

On September 1, the official response of the CFWIJ arrived: together with 46 other associations and newspapers, the NGO sent a letter to the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, the Toronto police, the Ottawa police, four federal ministers and the prosecutor General of Ontario to demand that swift and decisive measures be taken against these campaigns of systematic hatred. “In many countries, countermeasures are being taken against these types of behavior. We ask that the Canadian authorities and administration do the same ». On August 25, Trudeau had already expressed himself on the problem of insulting journalists, arguing that “hatred has no place in this society, no journalist should be threatened for having done his job”.