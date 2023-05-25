Canada and Saudi Arabia will send new ambassadors to each other to fully restore diplomatic relations-News Center-南海网

According to a statement issued by Global Affairs Canada (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) on its official website on May 24 local time, Canada and Saudi Arabia will appoint and exchange new ambassadors.

It shows that the two countries have agreed to fully restore diplomatic relations after a five-year hiatus.

Based on the talks between the leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on November 18, 2022, the statement said, “Both sides hope to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit; The Canadian side has decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia to the previous level.”

The statement also said Canada had appointed a new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in 2018, Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs and expelled the Canadian ambassador, and the two sides broke off diplomatic relations. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Sen)











Original title: Canada and Saudi Arabia will exchange new ambassadors to fully restore diplomatic relations

Responsible Editor: Gao Lilan