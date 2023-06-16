Canada, collision between trucks and minibuses for the disabled: at least 15 dead

A collision between two vehicles has caused at least 15 victims in Canada. The accident occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry. The local media reported it. A truck and a minibus dedicated to the transport of disabled people collide.

Another 10 people were taken to hospital, authorities said. The bus, according to the reconstruction, was hit by the truck as it crossed the eastbound lane. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the tragedy on social media: “I send my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today and I keep the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling, but Canadians are here with you.”