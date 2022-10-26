A Canadian human rights court has rejected a historic Canadian $ 40 billion (€ 30 billion) agreement to reform the childhood education system and compensate native children and their families for discrimination suffered.

The agreement was announced last year to put an end to years of disputes over lower sums allocated by the federal state for services to protect the children of indigenous peoples compared to those offered to children of non-native families. The court’s decision “is disappointing for many First Nations people,” commented Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu.

Half of the amount of the agreement was to be used to compensate indigenous children whose custody had been stolen from their parents and who had been placed in the childcare system, while the other half was to be used to reform this system to the next five years. For some First Nations leaders, the court’s decision will only delay these reforms and the compensation of nearly 300,000 children and their families.

Despite making up less than 8 percent of children under 14 in Canada, indigenous children made up more than half of those in the childcare system, according to a 2016 census.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, according to officials citing a summary of the ruling, found the deal excluded some children and was inconsistent with one of its 2019 rulings. It asked the government to pay Canadian $ 40,000 in compensation to each. of the thousands of First Nations children taken from their parents and placed in the child protection system after 2006.