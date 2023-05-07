Home » Canada, dozens of forest fires: 25,000 people evacuated. 120 thousand hectares of forest burned, emergency in the province of Alberta
Canada, dozens of forest fires: 25,000 people evacuated. 120 thousand hectares of forest burned, emergency in the province of Alberta

The western Canadian province ofAlberta declared a state of emergency after approx 100 forest fires they erupted and forced the evacuation of some 25,000 residents. It is an “unprecedented” situation, announced the governor of the province, Danielle Smith. The authorities have asked thousands of people to be ready to leave at any moment.

The article Canada, dozens of forest fires: 25,000 people evacuated. 120,000 hectares of forest burned, emergency in the province of Alberta comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

