Canada fleeing the fires that are devastating the forests, over 20,000 people have already been evacuated

Canada fleeing the fires that are devastating the forests, over 20,000 people have already been evacuated

After a week of record heat, thousands of people in western Canada were forced to leave their homes. In addition to fires in parts of Alberta, melting snow has caused flooding in British Columbia.

Last Friday, more than 13,000 people received an evacuation order from Alberta: among the most affected areas was the Little Red River Cree Nation. The 7,000 residents of Drayton Valley, 140 kilometers west of Edmonton, were also ordered to evacuate late Thursday night. There have been 348 fires in Alberta this year, with more than 25,000 hectares burned.

“This is significantly more fire activity for this time of year than we’ve seen at any time in the recent past,” said Christie Tucker, communications manager for Alberta Wildfire, adding that the fires are expected to continue to intensify. “It’s going to get hotter, it’s going to get windier and we expect extreme, wildfire spread,” she said.

Fox Creek, Alberta, Canada

Western Canada had endured a cold spring until last week, but the rapid onset of unusually high temperatures, 10-15°C above the early May average in places, is causing wildfires and flooding.

Flooding in British Columbia

In British Columbia, flooding is expected to worsen over the weekend with heavy rain expected in the south of the province. “Peak river levels are expected Saturday through Monday,” British Columbia’s River Forecast Center said.

Shining Bank, Alberta, Canada

