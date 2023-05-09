Home » Canada has expelled a Chinese diplomat from the country accused of attempting to intimidate a lawmaker
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the expulsion of Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei on Monday evening. According to a Canadian intelligence report born out of an investigation by the Canadian newspaper Globe and MailZhao was working on a plan to intimidate Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong, after Chong had repeatedly openly criticized how China is treating the Uyghur minority, accusing them of human rights violations. In particular, Zhao would have started looking for potentially incriminating information on some members of Chong’s family who live in Hong Kong – where Chong’s father was born and which is administered by China – to discourage “anti-Chinese positions”.

Minister Joly said that Canada “will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs” and that the decision to expel the diplomat was “taken after a careful evaluation of all the factors involved”. The Chinese embassy in Ottawa said it would “take resolute countermeasures” in response to the expulsion, while the Chinese government accused Canada of “slander and defamation”.

