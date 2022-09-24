World Canada: Hurricane Fiona hits supermarket shelves by admin September 24, 2022 September 24, 2022 Canada: Hurricane Fiona hits supermarket shelves /csr-component/config/gallery/index.js sports.huanqiu.com 49mV0jN5Khaz<a data-ail="548883" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.comgalleryCanada: Hurricane Fiona hits supermarket shelves/e3pmh22ph/e3pn6efsl</p> <article> <section data-type="gallery"><i class="pic-con"><img src="https://rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/289658a4d59a7c76d7e69b18d03a08bbu5.jpg?w=1260" data-alt="On September 23, 2022, local time, in Halifax, Canada, store shelves were snapped up by shoppers as Hurricane Fiona hit."/></i><i class="pic-con"><img src="https://rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/ab6a8a62e6dbc61ae3557e3472adda03u5.jpg?w=1260" data-alt=""/></i><i class="pic-con"><img src="https://rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/1d25f790208f6d52444fdf62576d787eu5.jpg?w=1260" data-alt=""/></i><i class="pic-con"><img src="https://rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/e9040979c8402e08d6481ed733f42ee4u5.jpg?w=1260" data-alt=""/></i><i class="pic-con"><img src="https://rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/968f659b157f1f80b8b685243dd30b76u5.jpg?w=1260" data-alt=""/></i></section> <section data-type="text"/></article> <p>1663980856040Editor in charge: Wei ShaopuIC photo166398085604011[]{“audio”:{“members”:[]},”gallery”:{“members”:[{“desc”:”当地时间2022年9月23日，加拿大哈利法克斯，飓风“菲欧娜”来袭，商店的货架被购物者抢购一空。”,”height”:4800,”id”:”289658a4d59a7c76d7e69b18d03a08bbu5″,”mime”:”image/jpeg”,”size”:4.79,”url”:”//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/289658a4d59a7c76d7e69b18d03a08bbu5.jpg”,”width”:7200},{“desc”:null,”height”:4474,”id”:”ab6a8a62e6dbc61ae3557e3472adda03u5″,”mime”:”image/jpeg”,”size”:4.61,”url”:”//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/ab6a8a62e6dbc61ae3557e3472adda03u5.jpg”,”width”:6715},{“desc”:null,”height”:3036,”id”:”1d25f790208f6d52444fdf62576d787eu5″,”mime”:”image/jpeg”,”size”:3.9,”url”:”//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/1d25f790208f6d52444fdf62576d787eu5.jpg”,”width”:4817},{“desc”:null,”height”:4413,”id”:”e9040979c8402e08d6481ed733f42ee4u5″,”mime”:”image/jpeg”,”size”:4.86,”url”:”//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/e9040979c8402e08d6481ed733f42ee4u5.jpg”,”width”:6623},{“desc”:null,”height”:1466,”id”:”968f659b157f1f80b8b685243dd30b76u5″,”mime”:”image/jpeg”,”size”:1011.62,”url”:”//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/968f659b157f1f80b8b685243dd30b76u5.jpg”,”width”:2199}]},”video”:{“members”:[]}} more recommendations 49mU1D3yprSgallery//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/a6386dc62bac4c10e03ac146afcee52bu5.jpgRongshui, Guangxi: Miao Village celebrates harvest festivalsociety.huanqiu.com1663979189826 49mToAN4h98gallery//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/d146eec383bfa8a4f386a84a6682a67bu1.png“Mermaid” in Nanjing Underwater <a data-ail="548883" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> “dances” with ten thousand golden trevalliessociety.huanqiu.com1663978836510 49mTL2HZOHhgallery//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/492091b804f36ba3a654fa0d1730a57fu5.jpgGuilin, Guangxi: Aerial photo session of Xian Karst National Wetland Park scenerysociety.huanqiu.com1663978047452 49mTHnPFHJtgallery//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/d2ed4ad7313f0acd4874a77fee06a5a2u1.pngAmerican Alaskan brown bear floating on the lake basking in the sun very lazy<a data-ail="548883" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com1663977959350 7005035 7003392 7005041 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Omicron, because infections and hospitalizations are decreasing in London 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post JACK& JONES, ONLY, VERO MODA under the Lingzhi Group opened their flagship stores on JD.com_TOM News next post Citterio’s aim is worth the gold medal in the “National Idpa” of Valeggio sul Mincio You may also like Holy See Under-Secretary of State Archbishop Pena concludes... 