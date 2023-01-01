[The Epoch Times, January 01, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu comprehensive report) The Canadian government said on Saturday (December 31) that air passengers traveling from China to Canada must submit a negative COVID-19 test result within two days before departure. Test Results. Canada is the latest country to add entry restrictions on travelers from China.

The latest entry restrictions will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time next Thursday (January 5), and apply to all passengers aged 2 and over on flights departing from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau to Canada.

Viral tests can include molecular tests, such as PCR, or antigen tests. This rule applies regardless of the nationality or vaccination status of travelers arriving in Canada.

The Canadian government said the temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and will be reassessed as more data becomes available.

“We will adapt our measures to protect Canadians based on available data, science and the epidemiological situation in our country and around the world,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that while the pandemic had “evolved”, COVID-19 remained a “threat that required global cooperation”.

“Canada remains committed to working with global partners to manage the ongoing COVID-19 response and strengthen our preparedness for the future,” Joly said.

On Friday, Britain, South Korea, Spain and France joined a growing number of countries requiring travelers from China to submit negative COVID-19 test results. The U.S. also requires travelers from China to submit negative test results, effective Jan. 5.

Passengers traveling from China to Canada and the United States who test positive for the virus more than 10 days before their flight can provide the airline with documentation of their recovery in lieu of a negative test result.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Saturday it will implement a pilot aircraft wastewater testing program with Vancouver Airport and expand an existing program with Toronto’s Pearson Airport to assess the prevalence of COVID-19 around the world. The agency said the samples were sequenced to monitor for new virus variants.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Reuters earlier this week that it was considering sampling wastewater collected from international aircraft to track any emerging variants of the COVID virus.

In the past three years, the CCP has closed the country and implemented a policy of zeroing out. However, the CCP government hastily unblocked on December 7 and canceled various strict epidemic prevention measures, which led to a tsunami of epidemics across the country. Hospitals, emergency rooms, and fever clinics were overcrowded. Antipyretics and cold medicines were out of stock. Long queue.

The CCP authorities announced that the border will be fully opened from January 8, the restrictions on Chinese people leaving the country will be lifted, and the quarantine of inbound passengers will be stopped, but a negative PCR test result is still required within 48 hours before departure.

The CCP has always concealed the epidemic situation and did not share real epidemic data with the world. China‘s National Health Commission reported Friday that there were 5,500 new local cases across the country, and the death fell to one from three the previous day.

Airfinity, a UK-based health data organization, updated its data on Friday, saying that about 11,000 people in China are currently dying from the epidemic every day, and the cumulative number of deaths in December has reached 110,000.

Former Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health professor William A. Haseltine (William A. Haseltine) wrote in Forbes on December 28 that according to the GISAID database, the CCP authorities have not provided the latest information on the current variant virus in China. information. Three years into the pandemic, China has submitted a total of only 667 Omicron sequences, while the United States has submitted nearly 2 million sequences.

Haseltine has worked in the fields of cancer, HIV/AIDS, genomics, and COVID-19. He founded and chaired two academic research departments at Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health, Biochemical Pharmacology and Human Retrovirology.

Both the U.S. and the U.K. have said the restrictions on travelers from China were imposed because the Chinese government had not shared comprehensive data on the outbreak with the world.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that due to the lack of information from China, it is understandable that some countries have adopted restrictive measures in response to the outbreak in China.

