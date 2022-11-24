Home World Canada, nurse helps the young victim of an accident. She only discovers after her death that she was his daughter
World

Canada, nurse helps the young victim of an accident. She only discovers after her death that she was his daughter

Canada, nurse helps the young victim of an accident. She only discovers after her death that she was his daughter

LONDON – A nurse arrives by ambulance at the scene of a terrible road accident. For half an hour she struggles to pull a girl out of the car who has been hit by a truck. The young woman is dying and disfigured by the wounds and trauma that she brought back to her face. When a helicopter takes her away to the nearest hospital, the nurse is aware that the victim of the collision is unlikely to be saved.

