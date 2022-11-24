LONDON – A nurse arrives by ambulance at the scene of a terrible road accident. For half an hour she struggles to pull a girl out of the car who has been hit by a truck. The young woman is dying and disfigured by the wounds and trauma that she brought back to her face. When a helicopter takes her away to the nearest hospital, the nurse is aware that the victim of the collision is unlikely to be saved.
