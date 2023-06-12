Canada seizes Russian plane and transfers it to Ukrainian Russian ambassador: illegal theft-Chinanews Video

On June 10, local time, the Canadian government confirmed that it would hand over a previously detained Russian An-124 transport plane to Ukraine.

The Russian ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, said the decision was an illegal act of theft, the TASS news agency reported on the same day.

The seized transport plane is believed to be owned by Volga-Dnepr Airlines and a subsidiary of the Volga-Dnepr Group. Both entities have recently been targeted by Canada for sanctions.

Following the Ukraine crisis in early 2022, Canada imposed a no-fly order against Russia in its airspace. The Russian An-124 transport plane originally planned to leave Canada was banned from taking off at Toronto Pearson International Airport and was charged a huge parking fee by the airport. (Produced by Liu Yinghan)

