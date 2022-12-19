Five people were killed in Canada in a shooting that took place yesterday evening local time in an apartment building in Vaughan, in the northern suburbs of Toronto. The suspect responsible, a man, was killed during the police intervention. Another person is injured and has been hospitalized, but her life is not in danger.

The agents who arrived on the spot after being alerted found themselves faced with a “frightening” scene, with several dead. At the moment it is not known if there were links between the victims and the killer or what is the cause of the attack, the work of a single assailant. The victims lived in several apartments in the condominium.