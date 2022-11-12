Home World Canada, shooting near a school in Montreal: 4 injured. Runaway attacker
World

Canada, shooting near a school in Montreal: 4 injured. Runaway attacker

by admin
Canada, shooting near a school in Montreal: 4 injured. Runaway attacker

MONTREAL. Four people were hospitalized after being injured in a shooting near a school in Montreal. The Canadian police reported. The shots rang out at 5.30pm local time in a park across from Montmorency College in the suburb of Laval, spokeswoman Genevieve Major explains. The four people hit by the bullets had taken refuge in the school and were subsequently transferred to the hospital. None of them are life threatening.

The school, with nearly 10,000 students and officials inside, remained closed until late at night while the police patrolled the area in search of the attacker. Major Stephane Boyer tweeted that “a police operation was underway,” as television footage showed the parents of students crowding the streets near the school. Earlier, a 19-year-old man wearing a flak jacket was arrested at a high school 40 kilometers south of Montreal and charged with alleged threats.

Students and staff from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu school explained to local media that they were ordered to lock themselves in classrooms with the lights off for most of the day, while police operations continued outside. The Minister of Public Security of the province of Quebec, Francois Bonnardel, said on Twitter that the students “have experienced a difficult situation today” and that he will await the results of the police investigation “to fully understand what happened”.

See also  Vaccination deaths continue to change the Hong Kong government’s sudden changes in notification rules suspected to cover up the facts

You may also like

United States, with Kelly’s victory in Arizona for...

Banksy in Ukraine ticks his somersault girlfriend

Midterm Usa, Arizona to the dem: parity in...

Midterm Usa, to Mark Kelly the seat in...

Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden, the double wedding...

Ukraine latest news. Use: Extraordinary victory in Kherson....

Cruise ship with 800 Covid positives docks in...

Biden calls for global action to tackle climate...

Former Speaker Gingrich: The House of Representatives will...

Midterm elections, Democrats win in Arizona: parity in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy