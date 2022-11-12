MONTREAL. Four people were hospitalized after being injured in a shooting near a school in Montreal. The Canadian police reported. The shots rang out at 5.30pm local time in a park across from Montmorency College in the suburb of Laval, spokeswoman Genevieve Major explains. The four people hit by the bullets had taken refuge in the school and were subsequently transferred to the hospital. None of them are life threatening.

The school, with nearly 10,000 students and officials inside, remained closed until late at night while the police patrolled the area in search of the attacker. Major Stephane Boyer tweeted that “a police operation was underway,” as television footage showed the parents of students crowding the streets near the school. Earlier, a 19-year-old man wearing a flak jacket was arrested at a high school 40 kilometers south of Montreal and charged with alleged threats.

Students and staff from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu school explained to local media that they were ordered to lock themselves in classrooms with the lights off for most of the day, while police operations continued outside. The Minister of Public Security of the province of Quebec, Francois Bonnardel, said on Twitter that the students “have experienced a difficult situation today” and that he will await the results of the police investigation “to fully understand what happened”.