Home World Canada: shooting near Vancouver, several injured. The police stop the attacker
World

Canada: shooting near Vancouver, several injured. The police stop the attacker

by admin
Canada: shooting near Vancouver, several injured. The police stop the attacker

Fear near Vancouver, Canada, where several shootings followed, causing several injuries. The police stopped the attacker.

The alarm went off at 6.30am local time, when Langley residents were asked to avoid the town center. “Investigators believe that the man arrested” is the only suspect, “but further information will be made public as soon as the investigations are completed,” the police said.

See also  The situation in Russia and Ukraine caused a huge shock in the global supply chain, adding fuel to the fire of inflation (Figure) Russia | Ukraine | Crude Oil | Natural Gas | Wheat | Financial Observation |

You may also like

Macron’s tour of Africa (also) to stem the...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: “New Russian missile attack...

The highest temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius, is...

Tunisia, referendum on the constitution: according to exit...

Development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

France will be fined more than 5,000 yuan...

Tunisia, referendum: turnout of 27.5%. Saied supporters celebrate...

Assault on Capitol Hill, Biden attacks Trump: “He...

Whatever it takes, ten years later

Zelensky on the hunt for Russian spies, via...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy