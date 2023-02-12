Listen to the audio version of the article

New felling of a unidentified object in the North American skies, this time in northern Canada, the day after that in Alaska. Canadian premier Justin Trudeau ordered to strike it after the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) spotted and monitored it “at high altitude”.

I am the fighters of both countries went into action and in the end the ‘UFO’ was hit by a missile launched from an F22. “I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. The Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the (unidentified, ed.) object. Thanks to NORAD for policing North America,” Trudeau tweeted.

Meanwhile, it is still a dense mystery for now on the object shot down on Friday 10 February on the orders of Joe Biden in Alaska, near the border with Canada, because flying at 40,000 feet (12,000 meters) “it posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic”.

The White House and the Pentagon they limited themselves to reporting that it was a cylindrical flying object without a pilot and visible surveillance instruments, the size of a small car, while the spy balloon – to which it bears no resemblance – was 60 meters high, like two or three buses. But it is unknown where it came from, who it belongs to, at what speed it traveled, if it was manoeuvrable and if it had the ability to spy.

Answers are awaited from the examination of the remains, still being recovered in the icy waters 10 miles off the coast Alaska. But the fact that the US administration is unwilling to speculate about what the object might be, even after a day of observations, raises questions about what kind of ‘UFO’ might be so difficult for experienced pilots and executives to identify. of intelligence.