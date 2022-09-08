6 hours ago

Canadian police said that the Saskatchewan (Saskatchewan, province) knife attack suspect Myles Sanderson (Myles Sanderson), who was arrested by police that day, has died.

A mass knife attack in Saskatchewan on September 4 left 10 dead and 18 injured. On the 5th, police found the body of one of the suspects, Damien Sanderson. Miles Sanderson has been on the run.

Miles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police pursued him on a Saskatchewan highway, police said.

Footage from the scene shows a white SUV ramming off the road and being surrounded by police vehicles near the town of Rosen.

Ten victims remain in hospital, three of them in critical condition.

“Tonight is a collective sigh of relief for the people of our province,” Canadian Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said at a news conference Wednesday night.

She said police received a report earlier in the day about Sanderson stealing a car from outside a home. The homeowner was not injured during the burglary.

Police pursued Sanderson as he drove away at 150km/h. Police said they forced his vehicle off the road and officers found a knife in the SUV when they arrested him. Miles Sanderson was taken into custody around 15:30 local time (21:30 GMT).

She added that the suspect was in “medical distress” shortly after his arrest and was taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, where he was pronounced dead. Blackmore gave no further details, saying his cause of death would be determined by a post-mortem.

An official who spoke on condition of anonymity earlier told local media that Sanderson died of self-inflicted trauma.

Unverified social media footage shows a suspect being apprehended by police on the side of a country road.

News of Sanderson’s arrest came shortly after an alert was sent to Canadian cellphone users warning people near the town of Wacau to “seek shelter immediately” after a man with a knife was seen driving in the area A stolen white Chevrolet SUV.

CBC News reported that Sanderson broke into a woman’s rural home around 14:00 local time on Wednesday.

Her son told CBC the woman found Sanderson walking to her door, locked it and hid in the bedroom’s bathroom.

According to her son, Sanderson walked into the bedroom after kicking open the front door, told the woman he would not hurt her, and asked her to go with him, but she refused.

Her son said the suspect took the woman's car keys, as well as her phone, water, soda and cigarettes. The woman called Canadian police from a landline, CBC reported.

Sanderson was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and burglary. His brother Damien Sanderson was also accused of playing a role in Sunday’s attack in the remote area. Police found his body on Monday and are investigating whether his brother killed him in a manhunt.

Earlier Wednesday, the brothers’ parents called on their surviving son to turn himself in.

Police have not revealed any motive for the alleged knife attack, with police investigating 13 different crime scenes. Most of the victims, as well as the Sanderson brothers, were from the James-Smith-Kerry tribe, an Aboriginal community.