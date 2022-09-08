Home World Canada stabbing: Second suspect Miles Sanderson dies after arrest – BBC News
Canada stabbing: Second suspect Miles Sanderson dies after arrest

Canada stabbing: Second suspect Miles Sanderson dies after arrest

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

The picture shows the scene of the arrest of Miles Sanderson.

Canadian police said that the Saskatchewan (Saskatchewan, province) knife attack suspect Myles Sanderson (Myles Sanderson), who was arrested by police that day, has died.

A mass knife attack in Saskatchewan on September 4 left 10 dead and 18 injured. On the 5th, police found the body of one of the suspects, Damien Sanderson. Miles Sanderson has been on the run.

Miles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police pursued him on a Saskatchewan highway, police said.

Footage from the scene shows a white SUV ramming off the road and being surrounded by police vehicles near the town of Rosen.

