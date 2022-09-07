After days of manhunting, Myles Sanderson, the wanted man for stabbing ten people to death in a Canadian province was arrested. The 30-year-old is accused along with his brother Damien – who was found dead three days ago not far from the scene of the massacre in the James Smith Cree Nation – of stabbing a total of 28 people on Sunday in the province of Saskatchewan. It is not yet clear what was the motive for the carnage, one of the leaders of the Native Nations had spoken at the beginning of drug-related reasons but still no information from the police on the matter.

Myles Sanderson was tracked down by police in Rosthern around 3:30 pm local time, Canadian police said in a statement. Previously, the police had issued an alert, warning that Sanderson was armed with a knife and was driving a white, ribbed Chevy Suburban. The manhunt for the two brothers suspected of Sunday’s massacre had entered its third day, after the discovery, on Monday, not far from the places where the massacre took place, of the lifeless body of Damien Sanderson, 30 years old. Police are now investigating whether 32-year-old Myles, arrested today, killed the younger of the two brothers.

Meanwhile, controversy grows in Canada after it was found that the man arrested today had 59 convictions and a long history of violence behind him. Myles Sanderson was paroled last February while he was serving a 4-year sentence on robbery and assault charges. The two Sanderson brothers had been wanted by the police since last May, for violating the terms of the parole. Sanderson and his brother Damien are accused of killing 10 people and injuring 18 others in a series of attacks on an indigenous reservation and in the nearby town of Weldon. The motive for the killings has not yet been ascertained.