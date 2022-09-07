Home World Canada, the fleeing killer arrested: he stabbed 10 people to death with his brother
World

by admin
Myles Sanderson, the man wanted for stabbing ten people to death in a Canadian province has been arrested. His brother, Damien, was found dead on Monday.

“There is no longer a public safety risk related to this investigation,” a Royal Canadian Mounted Police notice said. The ambush that ranks among the deadliest attacks in Canadian modern history and shocked a country largely unaccustomed to acts of mass violence.

Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

