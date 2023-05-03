Home » Canada, the photo of the Iceberg with a particular shape
World

Canada, the photo of the Iceberg with a particular shape

by admin
Canada, the photo of the Iceberg with a particular shape

On the Canadian island of Newfoundland, drone footage accidentally spotted an iceberg with an unusual phallic shape, photos of which are going around the world. The author of the shots is the photographer Ken Pretty who activated his drone, finding by chance an iceberg over 9 meters high with a curious shape, located off the east coast of the island of Newfoundland, in the district of Dildo, in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The publication of the images sparked a wave of amused and ironic comments on social media. “Looking at the iceberg from the mainland, it wasn’t entirely clear. But once I took the drone out there, it was unreal how much it resembled a specific part of the male body,” Pretty told the Guardian. A resemblance so marked that many users assumed the image was fake. “People don’t believe it’s real. They think it’s photoshopped, but I assure you it’s all real,” insisted the photographer. The day after Pretty photographed the iceberg, the bulbous top collapsed.

See also  The advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan continues: the first capital city is conquered

You may also like

Regarding Changjin Lake, how should we treat history?...

Miloš Milojević on the tragedy in Ribnikar |...

The Fed raises rates by 0.25 points and...

“Drone attack thwarted. Putin is fine»- TV Courier

Rambalaya

Who is Jack Markell, Biden’s new man in...

Some Greek far-right parties will not be able...

Novi Sad commemoration for the victims of the...

Focusing on the trust industry chain, the Taiwan-U.S....

The US secretary of state talks about freedom...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy