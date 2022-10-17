China News Service, Beijing, October 17th. Comprehensive news: Statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States show that as of 10:21 on October 17th, Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown worldwide reached 624,691,064; the cumulative number of deaths 6567467 cases. Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise in Canada, and Singapore plans to respond to the looming peak of the outbreak by adding and coordinating hospital beds.

Americas and Europe: Canadian hospitalizations on the rise

According to the ABC17 news network, data released by the Canadian Public Health Department showed that between September 15 and October 15, an average of about 4,700 people were hospitalized with new crowns in Canadian hospitals every day. In the same period last year, the figure was only 2,000.

In the hardest-hit areas, Quebec has seen a peak in hospitalizations of Covid-19 cases since August. Ontario has reported a similar trend, with hospitalizations for Covid-19 rising to 1,629 last week, the highest in the province since May 4. Doctors in Toronto say hospitals have been overwhelmed recently, with more hospitalizations not just for Covid-19 but for other respiratory illnesses and the flu.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, as of 17:22 EST on the 16th, there have been 96,952,033 confirmed cases and 1,065,109 deaths in the United States.

The Russian Epidemic Prevention Command reported on the 16th local time that in the past 24 hours, there were 12,354 new confirmed cases of the new crown in Russia, bringing the total to 21,304,554.

Asia: Singapore to increase hospital beds in response to outbreak

The Ministry of Health of Singapore recently stated that the number of new crown infections in Singapore has been on the rise in the past two weeks. Public hospitals have added 200 beds to respond, and more than 800 beds can be provided for confirmed cases in the next two weeks. These beds are delayed non-emergency hospitalization cases. , as well as transfers of recovering patients to transitional care facilities and community hospitals. Singapore’s Ministry of Health also said that the current round of the epidemic in Singapore is expected to peak in mid-November.

According to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” on the 17th, a new wave of epidemics caused by the Omicron XBB mutant strain hit Singapore, and the number of confirmed patients who went to general practice clinics for medical treatment doubled last week. In order to ease the pressure of admissions, some clinics have hired more part-time or substitute staff, and some doctors have given up plans to take leave at the end of the year to go abroad.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), Japan added 29,662 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in a single day on the 16th, with a total of 21,757,595 confirmed cases; 47 new deaths and a total of 45,870 deaths.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters said on the 17th local time that as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 11,040 new confirmed cases of new crowns in the past 24 hours, with a total of 25,131,505 cases; 11 new deaths, a total of 28,851 cases. (Finish)