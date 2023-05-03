Home » Canada’s public service unions reach tentative agreement with government to return some strikers
World

Canada’s public service unions reach tentative agreement with government to return some strikers

by admin
Canada’s public service unions reach tentative agreement with government to return some strikers

In the early hours of May 1 local time, Canada’s largest federal public service union, the Canadian Public Service Union, said it had reached a preliminary agreement with the Federal Finance Commission on issues such as salary increases for 120,000 finance sector employees. This means that the strike of these 120,000 employees has ended, and they will return to work according to their own shifts starting from 9:00 local time on May 1.

Strike action by 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees is still ongoing, and related negotiations are still ongoing.

The Canadian Public Service Alliance has previously negotiated with the government on behalf of more than 120,000 finance department employees and about 35,000 tax department employees, proposing higher salary increases in the context of high inflation, better working conditions and an inclusive workplace. appeal. The union has launched a general strike since April 19 after negotiations at the previous stage broke down. This has slowed or disrupted many public services in Canada.

(Article source: CCTV news client)

Article source: CCTV news client

Canada’s public service unions reach tentative agreement with government to return some strikers

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

See also  Elimobile, Gianluca Vacchi's telco that focuses on content and virtual currency

You may also like

the company recognizes the compensation

Monaco beat Maccabi in Tel Aviv | Sports

Ćus Mateo won the Partizan zone and Tavares...

UK king coronation: How popular is the monarchy...

The Island of the Famous, Claudia Motta forced...

Bad weather in Imola (Bologna), Sillaro stream breaks...

He told how he got married a second...

Uganda, minister killed by his bodyguard

Prostate cancer, the new drug avoids pharmacological castration

Germany: the mystery of the cut railway cables...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy