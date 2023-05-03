In the early hours of May 1 local time, Canada’s largest federal public service union, the Canadian Public Service Union, said it had reached a preliminary agreement with the Federal Finance Commission on issues such as salary increases for 120,000 finance sector employees. This means that the strike of these 120,000 employees has ended, and they will return to work according to their own shifts starting from 9:00 local time on May 1.

Strike action by 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees is still ongoing, and related negotiations are still ongoing.

The Canadian Public Service Alliance has previously negotiated with the government on behalf of more than 120,000 finance department employees and about 35,000 tax department employees, proposing higher salary increases in the context of high inflation, better working conditions and an inclusive workplace. appeal. The union has launched a general strike since April 19 after negotiations at the previous stage broke down. This has slowed or disrupted many public services in Canada.

(Article source: CCTV news client)

Canada’s public service unions reach tentative agreement with government to return some strikers