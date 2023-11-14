Canadian Airlines Revive Flights to Cienfuegos and Manzanillo in Cuba

Sunwing Airlines to Resume Flights to Cienfuegos and Manzanillo Airports in Cuba in December

Cuban airport authorities have announced that Sunwing Airlines, a Canadian airline, will once again offer flights to the airports of Cienfuegos and Manzanillo in Cuba starting in December. This comes after a long pause in operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Sunwing Airlines, Air Transat, another Canadian company, will also begin operations to Havana in the same month.

According to José Ramón Hernández, director of Land Operations of the airport company ECASA, the Sierra Maestra Airport in Manzanillo will resume its international operations on December 6. Sunwing airline will be the main tour operator, connecting the North American cities of Toronto and Montreal with Manzanillo.

More than 45 airlines from different regions of the world are planning to fly to Cuba during the winter season, with 19 airlines from Latin America and the Caribbean, 14 from Europe, four from Canada, and one from Africa expected to operate flights to the country.

The airports of Cienfuegos and Manzanillo in Cuba typically have fewer international activities during the year, with only a few flights being reactivated during the high tourist season, especially from Canada. Every year in December, local authorities announce the return of air connections, as was the case last year around the same time.

In addition to flights from Canada, there will be seven routes from the United States, both charter and regular, operated by United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines. American Airlines will also connect with other Cuban airports such as Varadero, Santa Clara, Camagüey, Holguín, and Santiago de Cuba.

Last week, civil aviation authorities confirmed that American Airlines will make 82 weekly flights to these Cuban destinations, making it the main operator of that route. With the resumption of flights from Canada and the United States, Cuba is anticipating increased tourism and connectivity with the rest of the world.

