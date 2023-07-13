Canadian Citizen Faces Possible 13-Year Sentence for Assaulting Colombian Police Officer

Foreign Citizen Faces Up to 13 Years in Prison for Assaulting Colombian Police Officer

A foreign citizen identified as Vince-Tong Sozio, 34, appeared in court on Wednesday, July 12, to face charges of violence against a public servant. Sozio, a Canadian citizen, was accused of hitting a National Police patrol car in front of several witnesses.

During the hearing, the judge highlighted the aggravating circumstance that the assault was committed against a member of the public force, specifically Patrolman John Favio Largacha. According to the jurist, this circumstance could result in a sentence of up to 13 years in prison, with a minimum of six years.

However, Sozio’s defense attorney claimed that his client did not receive proper treatment and that excessive force was used against him. The defense argued that Sozio suffered injuries that necessitated six days of medical disability.

The judge dismissed this argument, stating that there was no evidence to support claims of mistreatment and that Sozio’s rights were not violated.

During the hearing, Patrolman Largacha provided his account of the events, stating that Sozio attempted to take his weapon and subsequently attacked him, repeatedly striking him in the face.

When asked if he accepted the charges, Sozio responded that he did not. As a result, the judge activated his defense and officially identified him.

Following the hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement indicating that Migration Colombia would begin administrative procedures to expel Sozio from the country since he did not accept the charges against him.

General William René Salamanca, director of the Police, condemned the attack on the patrolman and stated that the foreigner’s intention was to strip him of his weapon. The General expressed his appreciation for the citizens who intervened to protect the officer.

The reason behind the attack is still unclear, but a witness stated that Sozio had come to Bogotá to address addiction issues. The witness described Sozio as mentally unstable and claimed that he occasionally made inconsistent statements, including mentioning someone wanting to kill him inside the airport.

The incident, captured on video, went viral, showing Sozio assaulting the officer in broad daylight before being stopped by a group of citizens.

The case will now proceed to trial, where Sozio could face a significant prison sentence if found guilty of assaulting a public servant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

