Canadian singer-songwriter Leslie Feistartistically known as Feist simply, she has announced the release of a new album after a hiatus that has kept her away from the world of music for six years. The artist has returned with three previews of this upcoming project.

Feist returns, after his last album of 2017 “Pleasure”with three singles from his new album “Multitudes”, which he presented in a live streaming this past week. These previews are called “Hiding Out In The Open”, “In Lightning” and “Love Who We Are Meant To” are about the birth of her daughter and the sudden passing of her father.

The name of the album, “Multitudes”, comes from a series of intimate concerts, made in the last two years, in which fans were able to listen to songs from this new project; then they were a kind of improvisations that in the future led to the songs that are part of this album.