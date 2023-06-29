Canadian forest fire smoke and haze enveloped 20 states in the United States and issued air pollution alerts

Original title: Canadian forest fire smoke and haze enveloped many places in the United States and issued air pollution alerts in 20 states

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to affect the United States. According to ABC reports, as of the morning of the 28th local time, 20 states across the United States have issued air pollution alerts for the entire state or parts of the state, and more than 80 million people are within the alert range.

This map is drawn based on the Air Quality Index published by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The redder and darker the dots marked on the map, the worse the air quality. As can be seen from the figure, most of the red dot areas indicating “hazardous” and “very unhealthy” air quality are concentrated in the Great Lakes region in the northern United States and the Mid-Atlantic region in the east.

The smog has been particularly severe in Chicago, Illinois, and Detroit, Michigan, over the past few days. On the 27th, Chicago’s air quality index reached a “very unhealthy” level. On the morning of the 28th, the air quality in some parts of Detroit reached the most serious “dangerous” level. Some residents said the air smelled like sitting next to a grill or campfire. After staying outside for a long time, they developed eye irritation and even difficulty breathing.

Citizens of Chicago:Air pollution hurts my eyes and nose. I feel that even wearing a mask is not very effective at filtering or blocking air pollution.

Citizens of Detroit:It was like this all day long, the smoke filled the air and would not dissipate for a long time.

Citizens of Detroit:If you stay outside, it’s like you’ve been sitting around a campfire all day.

The New York State Department of Environmental Protection issued a warning on the 28th that the air quality in New York State may deteriorate in the next few days. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced on the 27th that the concentration of fine particulate matter in the air in the eastern part of the state has reached an “unhealthy” level, and it is expected that the air pollution level may increase in a few days.

The National Weather Service of the United States recommends that residents in areas affected by the haze reduce the time they stay outdoors. If they need to go outdoors, it is recommended to wear N95 masks.

