Canadian GP: Sainz penalized by 3 positions, he will start 11th

Carlos Sainz loses three positions on the starting grid of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, after being found guilty by the stewards of having obstructed Pierre Gasly in the final stages of the first qualifying session (Q1) yesterday in Montreal. Having finished eighth in the third and final qualifying session (Q3), the Spanish Ferrari driver thus drops to 11th position on the grid. Relegation that automatically earns a position to his Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished eleventh after qualifying and who will now be tenth at the start.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg was also hit with a three-place penalty after Canadian GP stewards found him guilty of committing a violation during the red flags in qualifying. The German driver had surprisingly qualified second on the starting grid between the Red Bull on pole of Max Verstappen and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso. He will now start from fifth place behind the Mercedes of Britons Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

