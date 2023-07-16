Home » Canadian Joshua Hynslop announces concert in Barcelona
World

by admin
Joshua Hyslop he is one of the most compelling folk performers of the present day, yet his music lives off the radar of the mainstream. He cites as inspiration Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell o Ryan Adamsand echoes of Appalachian folklore, Irish dirges, and American gospel can be heard in their songs.

The singer, based in Vancouver, published his debut EP in 2011, with the title of “Cold Wind”. Since then she has released six studio albums. Adding the total number of streams of all those releases on the different platforms appears the figure of almost three hundred million. Critics highlight his skill on the guitar and his narrative ability, which underlies the lyrics and poems he writes.

