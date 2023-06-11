Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau made another surprise visit to Ukraine, announcing a series of additional aid measures to Ukraine – yqqlm

China News Agency, Toronto, June 10th. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on the 10th local time. The Canadian side announced a series of new aid measures to Ukraine, including an additional military aid worth 500 million Canadian dollars.

According to the news released by the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Freeland accompanied Trudeau to visit Ukraine. Trudeau held bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmegal. Trudeau also delivered a speech in Ukrainian Rada (Parliament) and visited a mental health rehabilitation center for veterans there.

In the joint statement issued by the two governments, the Canadian side promised to continue to provide support to Ukraine and support Ukraine to join NATO as soon as conditions permit.

Trudeau announced a number of measures to further aid Ukraine, including an additional military aid worth 500 million Canadian dollars; extending the “unified action” to provide military training to Ukraine until 2026; providing Ukraine with 288 AIM-7 long-range missiles for air defense; use existing funds to provide Ukraine with another 10,000 rounds of 105mm caliber artillery shells, etc. The Canadian side will also continue to sanction Russia’s supporters, including the addition of 24 individuals and 17 entities this time.

The Canadian Foreign Minister announced on the same day that an An-124 cargo plane registered in the name of a Russian company parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport will be seized and entered into confiscation procedures. This is the first physical asset seized by the Canadian government after it implemented the asset seizure and confiscation system in accordance with the “Special Economic Measures Act” revised in June last year.

The Canadian side also stated that it is allocating 10 million Canadian dollars to deal with floods caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower dam. The Canadian side will also provide support for the mental health of the Ukrainian people.

The Canadian government also announced recently that it will extend the period of the import duty-free order for Ukrainian goods to June 9, 2024. From 2019 to 2021, Canada will import an average of about C$170 million worth of goods from Ukraine each year, and will collect an average of C$2.6 million in taxes each year.

Trudeau last visited Ukraine on May 8, 2022. Since the full-scale escalation of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2022, Canada has cumulatively pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, humanitarian and other assistance worth more than 8 billion Canadian dollars. Among them, the Canadian side promised military assistance to Ukraine worth more than 1 billion Canadian dollars.