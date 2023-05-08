Canceled events on the eve of Victory Day | Info

The traditional organization of Victory Day was shaken by drone attacks.

Ahead of Victory Day – which traditionally celebrates the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany but has become a symbol of Russia’s current war against Ukraine – the Kremlin claims the country is fighting an enemy as powerful as it is evil. That narrative is meant to explain the lack of success at the front after 14 months of fighting, while at the same time offering Russians a sense of security that their lives will continue as usual.

But a series of mysterious incidents – including an explosion in the early hours of Wednesday morning – are revealing cracks in Russia’s facade of strength. The cancellation of some Victory Day celebrations is another sign that the semblance of power is beginning to slip.

The Kremlin eventually described the incursion of two drones into a heavily guarded Moscow compound at 2:00 a.m. as an assassination attempt on President Putin. by the “Kiev regime”. This was in a statement from Wednesday afternoon, which also claimed that it has the right to respond “where and when it sees fit”. Putin was not around at the time. A day later, Moscow added the USA to its accusations of guilt for the explosion. “We know very well that decisions about such actions, such terrorist attacks, are not made in Kiev, but in Washington“, said Peskov on Thursday. Both Kiev and Washington strongly deny any involvement.

The Kremlin is trying with all its might to downplay the significance of the attack

Wednesday’s drone strike is the latest in a series of unexplained incidents on Russian soil in recent months, including a car bomb attack on an ultranationalist writer on Saturday – the third attack on pro-war public figures since the invasion began, resulting in two deaths. There have also been numerous downed drones, derailment of freight trains and at least two fires at fuel depots in Crimea. In all these cases, the Kremlin played down the news or kept it out of the public eye.

So the fact that this time he decided to release an official statement and point the finger at the US, its main enemy, suggests that the Kremlin wants people to notice. But with what effect? As expected, the Kremlin’s main spokesmen are crying out for revenge. The former President of Russia and the current President of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, called for the “physical elimination” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Maybe now things will really take off“, wrote Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian state television RT. But aside from the usual chauvinistic gun-rattling, the main Russian evening news broadcast no scenes of the drone explosion. There are still more questions than answers.

The Kremlin is one of the best-protected places in Russia, and it was widely assumed that breaching its air defenses was nearly impossible. Moreover, Putin is known to spend most of his time elsewhere. This has fueled speculation that the drone attack was actually a fake operation organized by one of the Russian security services. Possible motives could be an internal struggle for power – as much as the security services are seen as a monolith, they are in fact divided – or an attempt to dissuade the West from further arms deliveries to Ukraine, as the weapons would allegedly be used in strikes on Russian territory.

An important symbolic message

But the attack on the heart of power comes at a great symbolic, if not physical, cost. In the Kremlin-dominated Senate, Putin held a historic meeting with his security advisers ahead of launching his all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Its symbolism is undeniable.

Regardless of who is behind the incursion, it is less likely to produce a rallying-around-the-flag effect than to raise questions about the Kremlin’s defense system. They are compared to when 19-year-old German Matthias Rust landed a Cessna plane near the Kremlin during the Cold War. The fact that he managed to fly across the border unprovoked was a great humiliation for Mikhail Gorbachev. As a result, heads rolled among his defense staff. The timing of last week’s incident, which occurred just before the country displayed its usual military might for Victory Day on May 9, doesn’t help either.

Even before the strike on Wednesday, the situation was tense. Avoiding the use of the word “war”, which is forbidden, dozens of Russian cities canceled military parades so as not to “provoke the enemy”. The Immortal Regiment, a very popular procession of people carrying photographs of their relatives who fought in World War II, has been cancelled. Some places even canceled fireworks.

On the one hand, such changes to an important national holiday could send the message that Russians are at war with what the Kremlin says are “terrorists”. But this blade cuts both ways.In the current context, the cancellation of parades will be taken as another sign that things are going very badly.”said Abbas Glyamov, a former Kremlin spokesman turned analyst, for Echo of Moscow.

While avoiding mass gatherings in cities near Russia’s border with Ukraine may seem like a logical precaution, it is less obvious for those thousands of kilometers away in Siberia.

A certain number of events have been cancelled, will Putin also give in?

Some wonder aloud if some cities simply lack military parade gear. Or maybe they want to prevent people from taking to the streets holding photos of their relatives who died in Ukraine, giving a visual representation of Russia’s death toll during the war. The most important military parade in Moscow, broadcast live by Russian state television, is still planned. But the tension in the capital is palpable. Red Square was closed to the public for two weeks, and the streets were barricaded.

After Wednesday’s incident, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin immediately banned the use of drones, and dozens of other regions have since followed suit. Days in advance, Muscovites already had problems with the GPS signal. Much will depend on Putin. His annual Victory Day speech on Red Square is one of the rare moments when his whereabouts are known in advance.

After Wednesday’s security breach, to put it mildly, some are wondering if he might consider speaking out. But the message of his absence would not be good, and there is little chance that the Kremlin would risk psychological consequences. And yet, the question of whether it is safe enough for the president to go out in public and speak in central Moscow to more than 10,000 men marching through Red Square.

