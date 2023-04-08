Home World Canceled goal at Nice – PSŽ technology did not recognize that the ball crossed the goal line | Sport
World

Canceled goal at Nice – PSŽ technology did not recognize that the ball crossed the goal line | Sport

by admin
Canceled goal at Nice – PSŽ technology did not recognize that the ball crossed the goal line | Sport

On Saturday, Nice lost to Paris Saint-Germain 0:2, with goals from Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos, and one of the most interesting details happened when the defender of the home team, Dante, shot in the 51st minute. He headed the crossbar from Nicolas Pepe’s cross, the ball bounced off the post, then onto the line, and although everyone saw it as a goal, it was still not a goal! Goal technology showed that literally millimeters prevented the experienced Brazilian from celebrating the goal, although Gianluigi Donaruma was probably resigned to the fact that Nice equalized. See how close it was:

Partizan’s rival from the group stage of the Conference League created chances against the big favorite, but in the end only goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was able to get the ball out of his net. Nica thus remained eighth in the table, while PSŽ escaped second-placed Lans to a six-point lead before the end of the season. This is how the League 1 table looks like:

See also  Ftx investigation, former boss Sam Bankman in custody

You may also like

where we have already seen the dancer

five injured, two are serious

A fixed match in the NBA league, Dallas...

Sloba Radanović’s son Damjan looks like him Entertainment

Resuttana San Lorenzo wins, Cus Palermo and Casteldaccia...

Berlusconi, Zangrillo: ‘He responds well to therapy’. Sources:...

“I hated Christians. Now I’m one of them”

He defeats the tumor thanks to chemotherapy: he...

Doctors strike in Great Britain | Info

“Healthy outside, sick inside”. Among the doctors who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy