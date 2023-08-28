Canceled or delayed flights in the UK: what’s going on

LONDON. The British air traffic control authority (Nats) has announced the end of the emergency triggered by the technical failure of the computer data processing systems registered since this morning, nationwide, throughout the United Kingdom, with serious consequences for departing or arriving passengers: consequences on one of the field days of returns at the end of August, and also extended to nearby Ireland as well as to numerous European and non-European airports.

The nature of the hitch was identified and the engineers corrected the fault. Delays and cancellations accumulated in the meantime (thousands for the former, up to over 500 for the latter) are in any case destined to make their effects felt for several hours, the authorities and the carriers’ representatives pointed out. With a queuing of planes that cannot be disposed of until at least tomorrow before a full return to normality. Canceled and delayed flights also occur at Italian airports due to the blockade of English airspace.

“We have imposed traffic restrictions for safety reasons,” explained the national services. “We are experiencing probable delays and cancellations. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask you to contact your airline for further information,” Gatwick Airport informed on X, while Heathrow indicated it was “cooperating closely” with air traffic authorities and others. airports to “minimize the impact on passengers”. British Airways said in a statement it was in contact with air traffic authorities to understand the consequences of the problem. He assured that he will keep his clients informed of the latest developments.

United Kingdom all flights in chaos: “We have a technical problem”. Delays all over Europe

The media are collecting the testimonies of passengers aboard planes stopped on the runway in some European airports who do not receive authorization to take off for the United Kingdom while delays and cancellations are reported in many British and Irish airports, such as those of Dublin and York.

Flights cancelled, thousands of Italians stranded in Mallorca: “No assistance, we are camped at the airport” Pier Francesco Caracciolo 28 August 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

