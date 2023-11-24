canceled the cruise that promised to travel the world in 3 years

After weeks of uncertainty, the dream of a lifetime has turned into a nightmare for the passengers of Life at Sea Cruises. The company has admitted to passengers that it does not have a ship and has canceled its three-year inaugural voyage, leaving passengers stranded and out of pocket. It had promised to take them around the world from the comfort of a cruise ship at prices rivaling those of a normal life.

The cruise was originally scheduled to depart from Istanbul, Turkey, on November 1, but was postponed multiple times before being ultimately cancelled on November 17. Some passengers, who sold their houses and possessions before the trip around the world, are now stranded in Istanbul without a place to go. The company has promised refunds in monthly installments, beginning in mid-December and completing payments by the end of February, as well as providing accommodation until December 1 and flights home for everyone in Istanbul, but this offer is of little help to passengers who have sold everything to join the cruise.

It has been alleged that the company’s failure to secure a ship was due to unrest in the Middle East. While passengers have expressed their feelings of betrayal and the loss of a community that had been created on the eve of the cruise, former Life at Sea CEO Kendra Holmes, who recently resigned, announced plans to offer a new long-term cruise with another company.

The passengers feel betrayed, let down, and left feeling lost and homeless. They had sold their homes and planned their futures around this once-in-a-lifetime offer, and now they are left with nothing but uncertainty. With no ship, no refund, and no home, they are left in a difficult situation, one which the company has so far failed to adequately address.