Canceled the performance of Canned Heat at the Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest

Today, Saturday, June 24, the second day of the Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest with performances by groups like Chris Isaak y The Waterboysamong others.

The organization has communicated that, due to unforeseen logistical problems of the Canned Heatthey will not be able to open today the second day of the Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest.

Yesterday, groups such as The Cult, Uli Jon Roth, NIkki Hill y Willis Drummond, among others. Season tickets, as well as tickets for today’s event are sold out.

We leave you the full statement:

“We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen last-minute logistical problems for the band, unrelated to the organization of the BBK Bilbao Music Legends Fest, the Canned Heat concert scheduled for today, Saturday June 24 at 5:45 p.m., has been cancelled.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we greatly appreciate your understanding.”

The hours for today will be as follows:

17:45 Luke Winslow-King (Feat. Roberto Luti)

18:50 Lorelei Green – Voodoo Child Bar

19:25 The Waterboys

20:40 Luke Winslow-King (Feat. Roberto Luti) – Voodoo Child Bar

21:30 Chris Isaak

23:05 Lorelei Green – Voodoo Child Bar

23:40 Nikki Lane

