Home » Canceled the performance of Canned Heat at the Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest
World

Canceled the performance of Canned Heat at the Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest

by admin
Canceled the performance of Canned Heat at the Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest

Today, Saturday, June 24, the second day of the Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest with performances by groups like Chris Isaak y The Waterboysamong others.

The organization has communicated that, due to unforeseen logistical problems of the Canned Heatthey will not be able to open today the second day of the Bilbao BBK Music Legends Fest.

Yesterday, groups such as The Cult, Uli Jon Roth, NIkki Hill y Willis Drummond, among others. Season tickets, as well as tickets for today’s event are sold out.

We leave you the full statement:

“We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen last-minute logistical problems for the band, unrelated to the organization of the BBK Bilbao Music Legends Fest, the Canned Heat concert scheduled for today, Saturday June 24 at 5:45 p.m., has been cancelled.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we greatly appreciate your understanding.”

The hours for today will be as follows:

17:45 Luke Winslow-King (Feat. Roberto Luti)
18:50 Lorelei Green – Voodoo Child Bar
19:25 The Waterboys
20:40 Luke Winslow-King (Feat. Roberto Luti) – Voodoo Child Bar
21:30 Chris Isaak
23:05 Lorelei Green – Voodoo Child Bar
23:40 Nikki Lane

See also  the defendant Gianvito Italiano is accused of murder

You may also like

Stefan Marković retired, Aleksandar Đorđević announced Sport

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

The Olympic champion and the kidnapped children: acquitted

Usa, the chemical giant 3M pays 10 billion...

Ex Udinese – Official: Bram Nuytinck is a...

Margelletti: “Prigozhin wants to replace Putin and win...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

Elon Musk hires a child prodigy: at 14...

Zvezde Granda finalists | Fun

Peach’s performance at Music Week | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy