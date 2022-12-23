Faced with the new situation of the new crown virus epidemic prevention, vaccination against the new crown virus is one of the effective prevention methods. Many patients and their family members in the outpatient clinic often have such doubts: “Can cancer patients and liver transplant patients be vaccinated?”. The answer is in the affirmative, based on the recommendations in the US “NCCN Guidelines for Vaccination of New Crown Vaccines for Tumor Patients (2021 Edition)” and the “Expert Opinions on Vaccination of Cancer Patients with Malignant Tumors” published in China in 2022: in the absence of special emergencies , Tumor patients and liver transplant patients not only need to be vaccinated, but also need to complete the vaccination in sufficient amount, for a full course of treatment, and in accordance with the recommended dose and dose!

For cancer patients

According to the consensus at home and abroad: patients with solid malignant tumors have a higher risk of COVID-19 infection, severe disease rate and mortality after infection than the normal population. Because tumor patients are often older, have more comorbidities, and have low immune function, they are at greater risk of being infected with the new coronavirus, and their chances of severe illness and death are relatively higher.

At the same time, judging from the vaccine safety data, compared with other patients, there is no significant difference in the types and degrees of common adverse reactions of vaccination between cancer patients and liver transplant patients. However, considering that cancer patients and liver transplant patients with malignant tumors belong to the immunocompromised population, from the perspective of safety, it is recommended to receive inactivated vaccines or recombinant mRNA vaccines. At the same time, if patients are going to undergo anti-tumor treatments such as surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and immune targeting, they should choose the time of vaccination according to the actual situation and the advice of the attending physician.

Timing of COVID-19 vaccination for cancer patients during different types of anti-tumor therapy

For liver transplant patients

Considering that long-term immunosuppressant treatment is required after liver transplantation, which will lead to weakened immune response after vaccination, foreign guidelines recommend that live donor liver donors and recipients should complete the full vaccination at least 2 weeks before the operation.

For liver transplant patients who have not been vaccinated before surgery, because a large dose of immunosuppressant is required 3-6 months after surgery, the response rate of vaccination is low at this time, so the guidelines recommend starting to vaccinate against the new crown 3 months after surgery Virus vaccine. However, in areas with high prevalence of viral infections, vaccination may be considered starting 6 weeks after surgery.

But please note: Vaccination should be avoided if there are contraindications to vaccination, such as history of allergy to the vaccine or its components, pregnancy, severe chronic disease or acute exacerbation of chronic disease, neuropsychiatric disease, fever or severe rejection, acute Infection or combined acute heart, lung, liver, kidney dysfunction and other conditions.

Text: Wang Zhenshun Reviewer: Lin Dongdong

Hepatobiliary Diseases and Liver Transplantation Center, General Surgery, Xuanwu Hospital, Capital Medical University

