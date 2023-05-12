Candidate withdraws three days before the vote in Türkiye. Erdogan polarizes the clash: in case of defeat, there is a risk of an unpeaceful transition

A few hours after the start of the elections in Türkiye polls continue to speak of a head and head between the two main candidates, Recep Tayyip Erdogan e Kemal Kilicdarogluand of a can second round on May 28. Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Kemalist party Chp and candidate of the opposition meeting in Table of six, but continues to earn points. According to the research institute MetroPoll it would now be at 49.04%, a few points above the outgoing president who is instead stuck at 46.9%.

The opposition therefore seems to have good hopes of victory, especially after the surprise withdrawal of the candidacy of Muharrem Inceformer leader of the CHP and now head of the Fatherland Party which was particularly popular with young people. According to the latest revelations, his approval rating had dropped from 8% to 2%, but in such a tight race for the presidency even that small percentage could play in favor of one or the other candidate. Those votes should most likely go to the opposition, but elections in Turkey continue to hold surprises right up to the last minute.

Certainly, the climate in which these historic votes are opening is particularly tense, after an electoral campaign that saw Erdogan launch heavy accusations against the opposition, thus contributing to further polarizing the electorate. The leader of Justice and Development (AKP) reminded citizens of the successes achieved by his government over the past twenty years, promising an even more radiant future in the event of his re-election, while describing his possible defeat as a condemnation for Turkey.

According to the outgoing president, the opposition represents one threat to conservative and religious values as made up of people close to the West, promoters of values Lgbtq or more simply “for drunkards” ready to celebrate victory with rivers of alcohol. But Kilicdaroglu is also a threat to Turkey’s territorial integrity and independence. In Erdogan’s imagination, the opposition intends to welcome the autonomous instances from the Kurdish component, thus dividing the country and handing over part of it to a group that for years has represented a threat to Turkey’s security for Erdogan. Hence the accusation, always leveled against Kilicdaroglu, of being supported in these elections by Kurdistan Workers’ Party (Pkk) considered in Türkiye a terrorist organization.

The verbal violence, however, was also followed by the physical one. Both Kilicdaroglu and the mayor of Istanbul and possible vice president, Ekrem ImamogluThey were publicly assaulted a few days before the vote. Despite this, the opposition leader has once again called for calm, continuing to use conciliatory tones and assuming a very different attitude to that of his opponent. Kilicdaroglu on the other hand has often been described as the representative of “calm power” and has focused on inclusive speeches and not provocative to distinguish themselves as much as possible from Erdogan. The communication choices made by the leader of the Table of Six have certainly borne fruit according to the latest poll results.

On the eve of the elections, however, there are two questions that voters are asking. Will Erdogan really give up power in case of defeat? And will the opposition, so varied internally, be able to keep its promises? The outgoing president has repeatedly stated that his country will not allow a person like Kilicdaroglu to govern and in 2019 he already used the control over the judiciary to question the outcome of the elections. The same scenario could recur in 2023, especially in the event of a defeat by just a few points, but a new turn of the screw between one vote and another in case of ballot. Much in that case will also depend on the judiciary and the Supreme Electoral Council who, however, no longer seems willing to submit to a president who is no longer at the height of his popularity.

The victory of the opposition is also one peaceful transition however, powers are not a guarantee of stability. The left-wing coalition is made up of very varied parties and questions are already being raised about its possible stability, above all when there will be a need to implement a new economic model. Türkiye’s future is yet to be written.