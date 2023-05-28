Cannes Film Festival 2023: where to see movies at the cinema and in streaming

The good news is that all the films awarded last night at the festival already have Italian distribution and will therefore arrive in cinemas. We will need to be patient, few titles already have a release date but they will all arrive on the big screen.

Palme d’Or – Anatomy of a fall

Anatomy of a fall by Justine Triet is a psychological thriller that delves into the secrets of a formed family by the German writer Sandra, her husband Samuel a teacher who has lost his enamel and self-confidence since his son Daniel lost his sight in an accident for which the man feels responsible. Shut up in a remote mountain chalet in the French Alps, the three live isolated from the world. When Samuel dies under mysterious circumstances, the investigation cannot determine whether it was a suicide or not, but suspicion falls on Sandra (Sandra Hüller) who is arrested for murder, as the trial progresses the tumultuous relationship she had with the husband. Things get complicated when the little boy also arrives on the witness stand. French director Justine Triet (All Victoria’s Men with Virginie Efira) dissects like a true pathologist the relationship between Sandra and Samuel up to the verdict of the jury. In Italy thanks to Teodora Film, it will be released in the next film season.

Jonathan Glazer’s ‘Zone of Interest’ at the Cannes Grand Prix 2023 by our correspondent Arianna Finos

27 Maggio 2023





Grand Prix: The Zone of Interest

Based freely on the novel by Martin Friendsthe English author who died a few days ago at the same time as the presentation of the film in Cannes, The zone of interest by Jonathan Glazer was filmed in Auschwitz. The film by the British director (Birth, Under the skin) ha starring the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, two real characters. Höss was one of the protagonists of the Nuremberg trials and was sentenced to death after the Warsaw trial. But the film tells the daily life of this couple and their children, a dream life in a house with a garden, the husband served and revered, the wife and her friends who have no qualms about stealing the furs and jewels of the Jews and boys playing with the gold teeth of the camp prisoners. The German actors Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel play them. The film will be released on January 25 by I Wonder Pictures.

Jury Prize: Les Feuilles Mortes by Aki Kaurismaki

The most famous Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki (Miracle in Le Havre, The man without a past) came back with Fallen Leavesstory of two lonely people (Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen) who meet by chance in the Helsinki night. She is a supermarket cashier who is fired for having stolen an expired sandwich, he is a worker with alcohol problems fired after an accident caused by a defective machine but which the guilty boss blames on him after revealing the blood alcohol level. Their path to their first true romance is clouded by their personal tragedies, lost phone numbers, not knowing each other's names or addresses, and the general tendency of life to place obstacles in the way of those seeking happiness in the background. of a world that seems lost in the past while on the radio they keep repeating the number of dead and wounded in Ukraine due to Russian bombing. A sweet tragicomedy which is defined by the director himself as the fourth part of the trilogy (!) on the working class. It will hit theaters with Lucky Red.









Prix ​​della regia: Tran Anh Hung for La Passion de Dodin Bouffant

The culinary film The passion of Dodin Bouffant by Tran Anh Hùng, a Vietnamese naturalized French director and screenwriter tells a story set in France in 1885 in which – with a firm and welcoming gaze and very skilled hands – the talented cook Eugenie (Juliette Binoche) has been working for the famous gourmet Dodin for twenty years ( Benoit Magimel). Over time, the practice of gastronomy and mutual admiration turned into a romantic relationship, but Eugenie loves her freedom and never wanted to marry Dodin, when suddenly Eugenie feels bad decides to do something she never done before: cook for her. It will hit theaters with Lucky Red.

Koji Yakusho, best actor at Cannes for Wenders’ ‘Perfect days’: “A rare and free work” by our correspondent Arianna Finos

27 Maggio 2023





Miglior attore: by Koji Yakusho Perfect Days of Wim Wenders

Kôji Yakusho is the leading Japanese actor of Perfect days of Wim Wenders, the film that celebrates the little things in life by quoting the song by German director Lou Reed's friend. The German director returns to a feature-length fiction film telling the story of Hirayama, a Tokyo toilet cleaner fully satisfied with his life made up of audio cassettes on whose music moves through the city at dawn (Van Morrison, Nina Simone), books used for a dollar that he chooses in a bookshop from other times and photographs on film, signs of a digital world that resists and indeed finds a comeback like the vintage cassettes that are discovered. Out of his daily routine, his passion for music and reading, for the trees he photographs, the film gradually brings out something from his past. It will hit theaters with Lucky Red.







(reuters)

Best Actress: Merve Dizdar for About Dry Grasses di Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Kuru otlar ustune (About dry grasses) by Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan who won the Grand Prix and the 2003 Best Actor Award for the film Far and the Palme d’Or for Kingdom of winter (2014). In this new three and a quarter hour film the protagonist is Samet, a young middle school art teacher from Istanbul who is finishing his fourth year of compulsory service in a remote Anatolian village where it snows constantly and winter it suddenly gives way to a summer in which the grass dries up without ever turning green. Daily life with students and colleagues is turned upside down by an accusation from one of the students of illegal behaviour. The meeting with the colleague played by Merve Didzar will put her few certainties into crisis. The film will be distributed in Italy by Movies Inspired.

Best Screenplay: Sakamoto Yuji for Monster di Kore-eda Hirokazu

Kaibutsu (Monster) by Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu (formerly Palme d’Or for Shoplifters – A family affair in 2018) is a tale with many faces. When her son Minato starts behaving strangely, a mother senses that something is wrong. Discovering that a teacher is responsible, she rushes to the school demanding to know what’s going on, but as the story unfolds through the eyes of mother, teacher and child, the truth gradually emerges and all previous versions unravel. under the rain that beats incessantly on the events of the protagonists. The film opens with a fire and closes with a water storm in a sensitive and moving story of love, duty, social strife and secrets with music by the recently deceased Ryuichi Sakamoto. The film also won the Palm queer. It will hit theaters with Lucky Red.