Many citizens complained that after Beijing relaxed the epidemic prevention measures, many people queued up to do nucleic acid under the cold wind under the low temperature of less than 10 degrees Celsius.

[Look at China, December 4, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Xiaokui) A fire broke out in Urumqi, Xinjiang on November 24, triggering dozens of protests against extreme prevention and control measures. Under the pressure of public opinion, Guangzhou, Shanghai and other places successively “lightning” announced the lifting of control,Beijingaspects are also relaxedepidemic preventionIt is no longer necessary to take the subway and bus in the futureNucleic Acid Negative Certificate.However, on the 3rd, many citizens complained that negative certificates are still required to enter shopping malls and offices, resulting in many people having to brave the cold windqueueDo nucleic acid.

Negative certificates are required everywhere in Beijing, citizens complain about waiting in the cold wind

“Twitter” user “Mr. Li is not your teacher” who has been following China‘s developments for a long time tweeted on the 3rd, pointing out, “The situation in Beijing today: many nucleic acid sites have been evacuated. Only the subway bus (bus) does not require nucleic acid, but enter Other indoor places require a nucleic acid certificate to enter. Therefore, people still need to look for nucleic acid testing points everywhere.”

According to screenshots posted on the Internet, some Beijing netizens complained, “The nucleic acid testing sites have been evacuated one after another in the past few days. There are three known nearby. A few days ago, it became one and shortened the business hours. It is only open in the morning, and today it is all gone. However, the 48-hour nucleic acid must be shown in the subway and when entering and exiting shopping malls, causing citizens to brave the windy weather to find the nucleic acid point, and all the nucleic acid points they found lined up in long queues.”

Some netizens in Beijing complained, “It is impossible to withdraw the nucleic acid point and at the same time require 48 hours of nucleic acid, and queue for two hours in cold weather. What kind of smart decision is this?”, “It’s a bit outrageous, only the bus and subway do not require nucleic acid , but you need nucleic acid (certification) wherever you go. Don’t you think that everyone is going out to take the bus and then go home? Office buildings need it, shopping malls and supermarkets also need it. Most of the nucleic acid points were withdrawn overnight, causing them to wait in line now To do nucleic acid, or find a nucleic acid point all the way and line up to do nucleic acid.”

Another netizen said angrily, “Then tell me, where do you go to do nucleic acid? The nucleic acid sites in the community and on the roadside have all been withdrawn, and the nucleic acid sites in nearby hospitals have also stopped, but the mall depends on the nucleic acid to enter. The policy can Can’t be unified? Stop being bureaucratic.”



Many citizens complained that after Beijing relaxed the epidemic prevention measures, many people queued up to do nucleic acid under the cold wind under the low temperature of less than 10 degrees Celsius. (Image source: Internet screenshot)

By the afternoon of the 3rd, Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of “Global Time”, couldn’t help posting on Weibo, saying that many people waited in the wind for an hour or two before getting on the nucleic acid test, and some even waited in line and didn’t do it. superior. “Yesterday, Beijing announced that from the 5th, that is, starting from Monday, it will no longer require a negative nucleic acid report to take the subway and bus. Today, the nucleic acid testing points on the streets and in the community will be canceled. I don’t know if it is related to the announcement. However, the important thing is that Beijing Various workplaces, including office buildings and institutions, continue to require a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate. Everyone does not sit for the subway or bus. Most people go to a certain workplace. The cancellation of the nucleic acid requirement for the subway and bus alone cannot solve the problem. Everyone’s problems will still trap a lot of people.”

Hu Xijin also mentioned that this phenomenon is not limited to Beijing, “the same or similar problems of policy fights may also exist in other parts of the country”, and some policy disorders have appeared. “I hope that local governments will attach great importance to this issue, quickly straighten out relevant policies, and make it truly convenient for the general public to travel and work.”



Hu Xijin couldn’t help but posted on Weibo, saying that many people waited in the wind for an hour or two before taking the nucleic acid, and some didn’t even do it after queuing. (Image source: Internet screenshot)

According to information from the China Meteorological Network, the nighttime temperature in Beijing on the 3rd was minus 9 degrees Celsius. Although the weather was sunny in the next few days, the high temperature during the day was below 10 degrees Celsius.

“Unblocking but not unlocking” the withdrawal of free nucleic acid stations, people must pay at their own expense

In fact, earlier on the Internet there was also a video showing that Guangzhou was “unblocked but not freed”. Although the unblocking was announced, the situation was the same as when the government announced the “unblocking” of Shijiazhuang, Henan, except that the local free nucleic acid screening was withdrawn. Instead, this move allows the public to do nucleic acid screening stations at their own expense.

According to a Weibo netizen, although Guangzhou has been unsealed, hospitals need to have a nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours to see a doctor and prescribe medicine. Your appointment will be cancelled, and when you make an appointment for a nucleic acid test, the doctor you asked for has not seen a doctor or the appointment is over, so you are playing with people… ​.”



A netizen on Weibo described that although Guangzhou has been unsealed, hospitals need to have a nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours before they can enter to see a doctor and prescribe medicine. (Image source: Internet screenshot)

It can also be seen from the video posted on the Internet that the medical staff at the local nucleic acid screening station suspected that the public was asked to line up in order to “come, come, come one”. The people lined up for the nucleic acid test and formed a long queue. The photographer said, “Business is very good, the team And turned around.”

After the video was exposed, many netizens commented, “The same is true in the three districts of Nanchong, Sichuan. If there is an epidemic, the nucleic acid test will be free for all. If there is no epidemic, there will be a long queue for nucleic acid at your own expense.” “As long as there are various ‘codes’, everyone is walking. Shackles.”, “A trick to punish ordinary people”, “It’s another seven-day reform, funny”, “You can’t enter if you don’t work. That’s how I am.”

According to official information from the National Health Commission of China, 33,073 new cases were reported in China on the 2nd. Among them, there were 3,988 newly confirmed cases. Observed by region, the top 5 regions with the largest number of new cases in a single day in Turkey were Guangdong with 1,666 cases, Beijing with 703 cases, Chongqing with 205 cases, Sichuan with 193 cases, and Shanxi with 187 cases. Another 29,085 new cases of asymptomatic infections were added. From a regional perspective, the top 5 regions for the number of new cases in a single day were Chongqing with 5,640 cases, Guangdong with 5,053 cases, Shanxi with 3,191 cases, Beijing with 2,610 cases, and Sichuan with 988 cases.

