Cantão presents its winter 2023 – MONDO MODA

World

Cantão presents its winter 2023

Cantão presents its winter 2023

O Canton presents Caminhos do Chá for winter 2023 as an invitation to pause and connect with the now. Guided by the importance of feeling and respecting one’s time, the collection is inspired by the stages of a good harvest: from planting to cultivation to tea preparation, a process permeated by calm, wisdom and care.

Canton Winter 2023 @ disclosure

The pieces express themselves in light and fluid shapes, with ample and comfortable modeling that gave rise to smocks, chemises, oversized jumpsuits and wider dresses and pants. At the same time, voluminous sleeves gain prominence, such as evase, 7/8 and embroidered models, in addition to rounded necklines with romantic inspiration.

Canton Winter 2023 @ disclosure

Like poetry that encourages today’s women to pause and see the beauty of life’s path, Caminhos do Chá evokes symbols that are awakened in different prints and refer to oriental ethnic patterns and boho style, such as Paisley and patchwork. In addition, graphic prints inspired by dried foliage, tea containers and the colors of spices appear to add to the universe explored by the collection.

Canton Winter 2023 @ disclosure

Caminhos do Chá also focuses on natural raw materials, especially cotton, with emphasis on fabrics such as linen and viscose, prioritizing comfort with materials that bring a feeling of warmth, different textures and that allow the skin to breathe. Knits, sweatshirts and matelassed fabrics add to the sensorial and comforting universe of the collection, which embraces the body and warms the soul like a good cup of tea.

Canton Winter 2023 @ disclosure

The palette of herbal tones is diverse and refreshing, based on warm and earthy colors, highlighting the items with a mix of patterns, the embroidered pieces and the wrinkled plaid voile. The prints are based on elements of the alchemy of spices, adding sophistication and richness of detail to the collection.
