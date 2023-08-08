Canton spring 2023 – MONDO MODA

Inspired by moments shared in a garden full of aromas and flavors, Cantão presents its spring 2023 collection with the Garden Party. The title refers to the festive tea in Alice in Wonderland, combining playful and botanical elements that intertwine in graphic prints, colorful checks and exuberant florals.

The bets bring floral prints, pieces with special embroidery, proposals for uncomplicated tailoring and the Vichy pattern in plain versions, with embroidery or special combinations.

Spring 2023 Canton @ disclosure

One of the special highlights is the t-shirts, embroideries and prints that mix the essence of the brand with original drawings by cartoonist John Tenniel, who illustrated the literary work of Lewis Caroll. The Cheshire cat, the white rabbit, magic mushrooms and other characters from Alice’s universe feature in special pieces.

