Cao Weide, the founder of Yinyu, taught the master class of Hongyan Club and encouraged elite women to be themselves bravely-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Cao Weide, the founder of Yinyu, taught the master class of Hongyan Club and encouraged elite women to be brave and be themselves

On June 28, the “2023 International Inheritance Master Class” of Hongyan Club started. As one of the heavyweight tutors, Mr. Cao Weide, the founder of Yinyu, “Singapore Ship King”, chairman of IMC Pan Asia Group, and chairman of the Asian Branch of the International Family Business Association, came in person On-site, teaching students. The founder of quantum management, the proposer of soul quotient, Professor Dana Zohar of Oxford University and former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin also attended the lecture.

On the same day, Mr. Cao Weide shared his rich experience and cutting-edge insights with the theme of “Intellect, Awakening and Transformation-Quantum Leadership and New Business Consciousness”. As the first advocate of quantum leadership in Asia, Mr. Cao Weide is committed to combining quantum science with traditional Chinese cultural wisdom, truly helping each individual realize the evolution of consciousness, promoting enterprise transformation and leapfrog development, and adding value to life. In class, he also patiently answered students’ questions, guided students to think, raised awareness, and inspired wisdom. Teachers and students interacted actively, and the classroom atmosphere was enthusiastic.

Mr. Cao Weide also has his own unique views on female leadership. He thinks feminine energy, not specifically feminine energy. To find happiness, the yin and yang energies need to be balanced and integrated, rather than just emphasizing the strength of one or the other. It is not necessary to be a strong woman or a strong man in order to highlight one’s own strength, but to change one’s concept and know how to reconcile. Secondly, motivation is very important. Energy has resonance. By correcting one’s motivation, one will attract like-minded people, and the core of solving all problems needs to return to oneself.

At the end of the course, Mr. Cao Weide emphasized to the students that the world is a “whole”, which is the necessary basis for the realization of human happiness. Only by building a community with a shared future can mankind have a bright future. “Nowadays the world is changing, and the roles are changing. But human beings must lead the way to awakening. Human beings must pay attention to consciousness. Consciousness is the mother of capital. What we need to do is find out who we are, awaken our nature, and live out Our destiny, based on consciousness, is to build together a new way of life and a new world.”

Mr. Cao Weide is the founder of Yinyu, the fourth-generation head of the Cao family spanning a century, and the fourth-generation helm of IMC Pan-Asia Group. Cao Weide grew up in Hong Kong since he was a child, and later graduated from the University of Michigan with a master’s degree. Although he received Western-style education since he was a child, Mr. Cao Weide began to study management systematically at the age of 35. After reading Chinese and foreign books, he has his own deep understanding and thinking about how to combine Chinese Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism with Western culture.

In 1995, Mr. Cao Weide founded the East-West Cultural Development Center in Singapore, which studied the topics of modernity and sustainability, and deeply explored human beliefs and cultural paradigms. Afterwards, Mr. Cao Weide founded Yinyu, truly creating a life lecture hall and a new life community in the field of big health in the new era, leading everyone to embark on a journey of exploration and evolution from the individual to the whole, and creating a world of happiness and awakening together.

Over the years, Mr. Cao Weide has been committed to promoting the transformation of the good economy and business for good. He has invested in influential investments with the improvement of internal awareness, and called on enterprises not to create wealth as the ultimate goal, but to change from the heart, for the enterprise, and for the Serve human beings and add value to life.

