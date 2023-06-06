Capcom announces a Showcase for the night between 12 and 13 June

A new appointment is added to the already busy appointment calendar for the next few weeks: Capcom has announced a new Showcase per midnight between 12 and 13 June (on the 13th at 00:00), in which the Japanese publisher will offer us a glimpse into its future production.

We can expect news on Dragon’s Dogma 2possible DLC di Resident Evil 4post-launch content by Street Fighter 6 and maybe even news about the interesting pragmaticas well as new announcements.

Live is part of Summer Game Fest and will therefore be visible on the official channels of the event, but you can also follow it with us on our Twitch channel. Appointment at 12 night!