Home » Capcom announces a Showcase for the night between 12 and 13 June
World

Capcom announces a Showcase for the night between 12 and 13 June

by admin
Capcom announces a Showcase for the night between 12 and 13 June

A new appointment is added to the already busy appointment calendar for the next few weeks: Capcom has announced a new Showcase per midnight between 12 and 13 June (on the 13th at 00:00), in which the Japanese publisher will offer us a glimpse into its future production.

We can expect news on Dragon’s Dogma 2possible DLC di Resident Evil 4post-launch content by Street Fighter 6 and maybe even news about the interesting pragmaticas well as new announcements.

Live is part of Summer Game Fest and will therefore be visible on the official channels of the event, but you can also follow it with us on our Twitch channel. Appointment at 12 night!

See also  Ukraine, the G20 in Bangalore closes without a shared text: "Some countries are against a clear condemnation of the war"

You may also like

Circular economy, the commitment of the Iliad group

Verona, five policemen arrested for torture: other agents...

the announcement of the premier that “copy” Mario...

Phil Spencer and Matt Booty will host Giant...

Assets of members of the National Assembly |...

Japan, in April the largest contraction in consumption...

Repubblica: “Palermo, Woyo Coulibaly ticks”

[World Says]Foreign media: U.S. debt ceiling bill puts...

White House 2024, Mike Pence is a candidate...

Udinese – The transfer market unofficially begins /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy