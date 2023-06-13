Home » Capcom returns to show Pragmata with a short trailer, still far away
World

Capcom returns to show Pragmata with a short trailer, still far away

by admin
Capcom returns to show Pragmata with a short trailer, still far away

Capcom today showed a very short trailer of pragmaticthe mysterious sci-fi title announced three years ago, confirming that development is proceeding but announcing that the title will not be released by the end of this year as planned, because the team needs more time to do a job up to expectations .

Here is the video below, while we look forward to learning more about the game.

MX Video – pragmatic

See also  Road test and reviews of the new Opel Mokka 2023, a compact crossover to consider price-quality

You may also like

Three people were killed and three others were...

Trump in court today over secret papers brought...

She attacked the cashier for one look too...

Nottingham, van overwhelms and kills three people in...

Farewell to Silvio Berlusconi, national mourning and state...

Eleven dead in a “massive attack” on Kryvyi...

“De tot el món”, first preview of Ginestà’s...

Problems of family medicine in Banja Luka |...

Eight basketball players leave Denver | Sport

The most active volcano in the Philippines began...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy