Capcom returns to show Pragmata with a short trailer, still far away

Capcom today showed a very short trailer of pragmaticthe mysterious sci-fi title announced three years ago, confirming that development is proceeding but announcing that the title will not be released by the end of this year as planned, because the team needs more time to do a job up to expectations .
Here is the video below, while we look forward to learning more about the game.
MX Video – pragmatic
