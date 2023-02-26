Cape Verde’s incredible success in qualifying for the World Cup.

Source: MN Press

Cape Verde has qualified for the World Championship. The victory against Côte d’Ivoire in the Mundobasket qualifiers (79:64) also means passage to the big competition. Valter Tavares he once again confirmed his dominance, just as he does in the Euroleague.

This is how the history of the FIBA ​​competition was written, as this country became the youngest Mundobasket participant ever. It has almost 572,000 inhabitants. The previous record holders were Montenegro (620,000 in 2019) and Qatar (988,000 in 2006). An incredible success for this small African country.

They are led by the unreal Tavares, the center of Real averaged 15 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per match during the qualifiers. Iceland had the opportunity to overtake them, which had to beat Georgia by 4 or more points, and registered a victory, but not enough (80:77). As far as Serbia is concerned, it is still waiting for a “visa” for the big competition and will have its last chance on Monday in “Pionir” against Great Britain (8 p.m.). Victory is essential.