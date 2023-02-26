Home World Cape Verde advanced to the World Cup Walter Tavares dominated | Sports
World

Cape Verde advanced to the World Cup Walter Tavares dominated | Sports

by admin
Cape Verde advanced to the World Cup Walter Tavares dominated | Sports

Cape Verde’s incredible success in qualifying for the World Cup.

Source: MN Press

Cape Verde has qualified for the World Championship. The victory against Côte d’Ivoire in the Mundobasket qualifiers (79:64) also means passage to the big competition. Valter Tavares he once again confirmed his dominance, just as he does in the Euroleague.

This is how the history of the FIBA ​​competition was written, as this country became the youngest Mundobasket participant ever. It has almost 572,000 inhabitants. The previous record holders were Montenegro (620,000 in 2019) and Qatar (988,000 in 2006). An incredible success for this small African country.

They are led by the unreal Tavares, the center of Real averaged 15 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per match during the qualifiers. Iceland had the opportunity to overtake them, which had to beat Georgia by 4 or more points, and registered a victory, but not enough (80:77). As far as Serbia is concerned, it is still waiting for a “visa” for the big competition and will have its last chance on Monday in “Pionir” against Great Britain (8 p.m.). Victory is essential.

See also  Kozatskiy, the Azovstal soldier-photographer who surrendered to the Russians leaves all his photos on the Net

You may also like

The president of Mexico became a target on...

In Iran, girls poisoned to close girls’ schools

for years he had lived as a homeless...

Krunoslav Rendulić commentary on the match Sarajevo Zrinjski...

Karleuš on the ban on performances by Serbian...

A building will be demolished to dedicate a...

Burnt rubbish removed from via Tiro a Segno,...

Cagliari / Rog transfer market remains, Prelec risks:...

Udinese-Spezia / The report cards of the editorial...

There are more and more single people today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy