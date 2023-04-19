Capital gains Juve, Sports agent: ‘Postponement for a new trial’

Not all matches are worth three points. Some have a different weight, such as the one played at the Collegio di Garanzia where Juve discussed their appeal asking to cancel the -15 in the standings, inflicted by the FIGC court of appeal in January for capital gains.

The unexpected assist came from the prosecutionrepresented by the attorney general of sport, and not by the FIGC prosecutor: “The sentence of -15 is lacking in the reasons for the penalty“, said Ugo Taucer, judging it appropriate therefore to postpone the proceeding to the FIGC for a new trial.

But in any case, theJuve went into extra time for the match. The council chamber of the College, after more than three hours of debate in the CONI Hall of Honor, met but decided to adjourn until Thursday. He has five days available for the device but “we will try to do it as soon as possible”, said the president of the College, Gabriella Sandulli, at the end of the hearing.

After the point collected by the sports justice of the football federation, which accepted the appeal against the closure of the curve for racist chants in the Italian Cup and reopened the Stadium sector to Juventus fans in view of the match against Napoli, another more important one came from the College hall. If in fact Juventus has asked for the annulment without postponement of a “sentence full of errors”Taucer’s brief reply provided the indication of a postponement to a new FIGC proceeding which in the meantime would cancel the -15 anyway.

It remains to be understood whether the College follows the indications, but in the meantime the perspective is pro Allegri. Sure, cge the assist was not immediately exploited by the College, which met in joint sections, and a symptom of an angular decision from every angle you look at it. In short, everyone is awaiting the verdict, including coach Allegri. “We know it was an important day, we are waiting for the sentence and then we will focus on Sporting” he said on the eve of the Europa League match.

THE DEFENSE OF JUVENTUS

The news that everyone is waiting for, however, will come from the Guarantee College, where the new Juventus president was also present, Gianluca Ferrero, who remained silent in any case; none of the former Juventus board of directors has instead decided to participate in the hearing which opened with the arguments of the pool of Juventus lawyers. “The contested sentence is wrong, full of errors, which is why we ask for its annulment without postponement, also because Juventus has already been acquitted for the capital gains with a final sentence of May ’22”, began the Juventus lawyer, Maurizio Bellacosa. According to Juve, in fact, in the 14,000 pages that arrived from the Turin proceedings “there was nothing that could subvert the May acquittal”.

The Juventus defense then also dwells on the accusation by the Federal Court of Appeal of a “fraudulent system” set up by the Juventus club with the system of fictitious capital gains. “But no one had ever contested it in the referral – Bellacosa explained – There is talk of altering the sporting result, but capital gains do not earn a field advantage“.

The Arthur-Pjanic operation is then mentioned, on which he specified how the initial assessment by the federal prosecutor was “of a correct operation not being included in the referral”, except that the court then “inserted it eight times in the reasons for the sentence because it emerged from the interceptions “. On the famous Covisoc bookhowever, Nicola Apa, Fabio Paratici’s lawyer, intervened to underline how “the failure to display the note by the FIGC was found to be illegitimate”.

THE REPLY OF THE PROSECUTOR

In his brief reply, Taucer took the defense of the FIGC prosecutor, Giuseppe Chinè, who had asked for nine points: “I believe that the actions of the FIGC prosecutor were correct. “, he said, siding with the inadmissibility. But then, concretely, he had to reveal “the lack of motivation in the penalty in points to the team” contained in the sentence that went beyond Chinè’s request, up to -15. Hence the request to “evaluate in a new judgment of the Federal Court”.

THE SCENARIOS

Now, the last word to the Board of Guarantee which, if it accepts Taucer’s suggestion, will refer it to the Court with the temporary return of all the points to Juventus, pending the new judgement. The other two scenarios, on the other hand, envisage the acceptance of Juve’s request and therefore the definitive return of the 15 points or rejection, with the -15 which would be confirmed.

