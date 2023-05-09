Capital gains Juve, the lawyer Spallone: ​​”Tar can cancel the proceeding” – Tuttosport

10
- Juve capital gains, the lawyer Spallone: ”Tar can cancel the proceeding” Tuttosport
- Juve, capital gains process: probable discount, but Europe is increasingly at risk The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Motivations College of Guarantee, Nedved and others. The position of managers is key to the new penalty the Black and White
- Avv. Afeltra: “Juve, if article 4 is applied, the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 championships must be revoked” All Juve
- Juve, goodbye to Europe: from capital gains to salaries, the possible scenarios – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- See full coverage on Google News