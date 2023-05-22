Home » Capital gains, new sting for Juve: penalty decided
Capital gains, new sting for Juve: penalty decided

Juve penalized by 10 points in the standings. This is, ANSA learns, the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC after the new hearing in the capital gains trial. The federal prosecutor had asked for a penalty for Juventus…

